Linde (NYSE:LIN) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

LIN stock opened at $213.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. Linde has a 52-week low of $159.08 and a 52-week high of $214.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

