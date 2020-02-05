Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Federated Investors (NYSE:FII)

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.

FII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of FII opened at $37.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $238,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $396,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,922. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Federated Investors by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the third quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

