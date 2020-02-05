Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $483,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,917 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $67.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

