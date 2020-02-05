Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Raised to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANF. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 151,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

