Bank Hapoalim BM Buys Shares of 4,000 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc.
Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc.
Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $345,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $345,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 69 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 69 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Position in Metlife Inc
Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Position in Metlife Inc
Mcdonald’s Corp is Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s 4th Largest Position
Mcdonald’s Corp is Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s 4th Largest Position
Honeywell International Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Honeywell International Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report