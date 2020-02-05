Bank Hapoalim BM Buys Shares of 4,000 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

