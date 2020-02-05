Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $132.53 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

