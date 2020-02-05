Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $136.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $103.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.38 on Monday. Nike has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 42.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

