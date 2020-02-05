Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $182.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $149.19 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

