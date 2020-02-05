Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,315 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $214.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

