Bank Hapoalim BM Has $256,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

