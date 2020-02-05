Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 6.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.10.

GOOG stock opened at $1,447.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,410.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,281.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,024.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

