BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.15.

NYSE RVLV opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $250,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,242 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,597,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

