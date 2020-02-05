KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.