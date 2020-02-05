CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

CVI opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 147.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 476,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after buying an additional 283,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVR Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,899 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CVR Energy by 179.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

