Bank of Stockton Sells 1,620 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 140,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 391,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.