Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires New Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 19,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

