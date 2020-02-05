Piper Sandler Increases Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $144.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $144.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,978.50, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Alteryx news, Director Charles Cory sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $477,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,895 shares of company stock worth $15,213,656 in the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.