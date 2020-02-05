Dicks Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Consumer Edge began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

DKS opened at $43.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350,254 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

