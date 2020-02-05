Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $53.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,175,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

