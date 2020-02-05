Hershey’s (HSY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.19.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $152.44 on Friday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $104.36 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average of $150.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $364,375.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 45.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.