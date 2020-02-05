GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSX. ValuEngine cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $38.55 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

