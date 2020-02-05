Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.35 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $280.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

