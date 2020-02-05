Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 43,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,946,778. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $352.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $354.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.77 and its 200 day moving average is $273.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.