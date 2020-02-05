Bailard Inc. Has $932,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $179.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.40.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

