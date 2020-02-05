Bailard Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in 3M by 27.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $33,850,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average of $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

