Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

