Bailard Inc. Sells 1,604 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

