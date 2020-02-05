Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $297.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $300.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

