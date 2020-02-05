Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Ardelyx worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

ARDX opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ardelyx Inc has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

