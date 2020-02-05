Bailard Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 16.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 41.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 10,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Shares of AXP opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.