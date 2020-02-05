Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $374.55 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $328.72 and a one year high of $383.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.13 and a 200 day moving average of $359.51.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

