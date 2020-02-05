Bailard Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 155,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,892,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.26 and its 200-day moving average is $140.63. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $152.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

