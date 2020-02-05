Bailard Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $1,502,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 23.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 295,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

