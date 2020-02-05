Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,903 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 88,766 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $265,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,665,000. National Pension Service raised its position in HP by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,185 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in HP by 140.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.