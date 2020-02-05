PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

NYSE:PPG opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.36 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

