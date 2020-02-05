Bailard Inc. Buys 433 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

