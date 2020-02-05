Bailard Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

