Bailard Inc. Sells 158 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.65. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

