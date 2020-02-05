BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) CEO Herm Cukier Sells 31,850 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) CEO Herm Cukier sold 31,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $164,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,975.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Herm Cukier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Herm Cukier sold 38,461 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $262,304.02.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

