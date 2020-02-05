Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders Sells 6,657 Shares

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $277,463.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 285,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave Jr. Borders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $255,162.81.

On Monday, December 2nd, Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $258,557.88.

Chegg stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

