Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 2,360 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE W opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Wayfair by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

