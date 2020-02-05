Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) COO John F. Burkart Sells 1,656 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) COO John F. Burkart sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.01, for a total value of $515,032.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $311.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.32. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $271.58 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $350.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,461,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 255.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

