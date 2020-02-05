Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 80,261 Shares of Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 80,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,974.86 ($73,031.82).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wam Leaders alerts:

On Monday, January 20th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 141,620 shares of Wam Leaders stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,415.22 ($128,663.28).

Shares of WLE stock opened at A$1.28 ($0.90) on Wednesday. Wam Leaders Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.08 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of A$1.32 ($0.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.20.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Wam Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%.

Wam Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.