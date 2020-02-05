Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 80,261 Shares of Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 80,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,974.86 ($73,031.82).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 20th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 141,620 shares of Wam Leaders stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,415.22 ($128,663.28).
Shares of WLE stock opened at A$1.28 ($0.90) on Wednesday. Wam Leaders Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.08 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of A$1.32 ($0.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.20.
Wam Leaders Company Profile
WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
