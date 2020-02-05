Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) EVP Courtney J. Ryan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $200,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

