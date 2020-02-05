Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) CFO Russell S. Hagen Sells 20,800 Shares of Stock

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE WY opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

