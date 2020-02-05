Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Daryl M. Adams Sells 12,500 Shares

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPAR opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $2,418,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $2,252,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,555,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPAR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. CEO Herm Cukier Sells 31,850 Shares
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. CEO Herm Cukier Sells 31,850 Shares
Chegg Inc General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders Sells 6,657 Shares
Chegg Inc General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders Sells 6,657 Shares
Wayfair Inc COO Thomas Netzer Sells 2,360 Shares
Wayfair Inc COO Thomas Netzer Sells 2,360 Shares
Essex Property Trust Inc COO John F. Burkart Sells 1,656 Shares of Stock
Essex Property Trust Inc COO John F. Burkart Sells 1,656 Shares of Stock
Wam Leaders Ltd Insider Geoffrey Wilson Buys 80,261 Shares of Stock
Wam Leaders Ltd Insider Geoffrey Wilson Buys 80,261 Shares of Stock
Jabil Inc EVP Courtney J. Ryan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock
Jabil Inc EVP Courtney J. Ryan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report