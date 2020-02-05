Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Daryl M. Adams Sells 12,500 Shares

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPAR opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $2,418,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $2,252,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,555,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPAR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

