Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Director Glenda Dorchak Sells 1,000 Shares

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.27. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $96.11 and a one year high of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,083,000 after acquiring an additional 72,994 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,914,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,784,000 after buying an additional 658,472 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,886,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 314,681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,486,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.