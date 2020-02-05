Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Ostenbridge Paul Van Buys 5,825 Shares of Stock

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 5,825 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $98,908.50.
Shares of CLBK opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. Columbia Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.