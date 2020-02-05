Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Ostenbridge Paul Van Buys 5,825 Shares of Stock

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 5,825 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $98,908.50.

Shares of CLBK opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. Columbia Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.