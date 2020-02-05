SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper Sells 1,063 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.93, for a total value of $257,171.59. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,534.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $51,972.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $254.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

