Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Daniel Ginnetti Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $66.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 78.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 103.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

